Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $64,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

