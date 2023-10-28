Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.
About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).
