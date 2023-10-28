Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

