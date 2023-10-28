Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

