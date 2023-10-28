Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

