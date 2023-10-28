Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBK opened at $196.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

