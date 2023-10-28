Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.