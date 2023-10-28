Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $45,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 183,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

