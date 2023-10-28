Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $68,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.