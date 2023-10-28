Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $79,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,271,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.