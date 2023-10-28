Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $95,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,939 shares of company stock valued at $262,872. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

MRCY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

