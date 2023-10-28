NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.