NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.05 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovAccess Global
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.