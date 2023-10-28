NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.05 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.