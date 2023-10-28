Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

