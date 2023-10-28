Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,480,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

