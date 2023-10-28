NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure Trading Down 2.9 %

NVCR opened at $12.64 on Friday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

