Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on November 15th

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 182.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

