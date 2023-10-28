ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.81.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

