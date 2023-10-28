Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $228.24 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $237.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

