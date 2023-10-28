Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

