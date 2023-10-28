Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after buying an additional 1,979,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.