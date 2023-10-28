Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.56 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

