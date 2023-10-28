Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $39.97 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

