Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.55 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

