Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.80 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

