Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after purchasing an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $188.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $211.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.