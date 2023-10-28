Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

