Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IAC worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

