Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

