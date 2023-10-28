Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $138,855,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 875,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after buying an additional 861,023 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Ferguson stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $171.06.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

