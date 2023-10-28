Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albany International worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.