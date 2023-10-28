Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

