Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.54 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

