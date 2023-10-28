Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.