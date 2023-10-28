Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.