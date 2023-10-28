Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,598,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.34 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

