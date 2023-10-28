Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $196,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 269,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $344.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.25.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

