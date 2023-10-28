Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.