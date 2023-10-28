Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,729 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.