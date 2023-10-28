Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 151,917 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.61 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

