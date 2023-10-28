Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,072,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $190.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

