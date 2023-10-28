Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

