Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.