Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.54 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

