Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UI opened at $116.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

