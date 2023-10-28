Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VV opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.45 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

