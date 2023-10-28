Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

