Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.23 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

