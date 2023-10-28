Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

