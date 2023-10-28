Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 2.3 %

PLD opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

